Exploring St Albans' Roman past at Larks in the Park events

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 July 2019

Archant

Children enjoyed historic Roman coin rubbing as St Albans looked back to its roots for the annual Larks in the Park event.

The Marlborough Pavilion Open Space, which was a new host to this year's Roman-themed "Larkus in the Parkus" this year, embraced its ancient heritage on Sunday with various activities and events.

Coin-rubbing, organised by the Sopwell Residents Association, allowed children and adults alike to learn about the city's Roman past.

Member Peter Wares praised the event: "This was a wonderful opportunity to make use of his collection of enlarged reproduction Roman and Celtic coins which the children thoroughly enjoyed taking rubbings from."

St Albans mayor, Cllr Janet Smith, also took the opportunity to celebrate the city's history by talking to members about the little-known Roman road running through Sopwell.

Other Larkus in the Parkus events took place elsewhere in the city, including Batford Springs and Victoria Playing Field.

