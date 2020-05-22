Advanced search

Faith Focus: The resurgence of local under the lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 22 May 2020

Peter Crumpler

Peter Crumpler.

Peter Crumpler.

Archant

Odd things have been happening to my world in these past weeks of lockdown.

It’s got bigger. I’ve been speaking regularly via the web with friends in Australia and the United States. Worshippers from Canada and South Africa are taking part in our online church services. Other churches are telling the same stories, with increasing numbers of people logging on.

It’s got smaller. Even with the relaxation of regulations, many people are still working from home, home-schooling and mostly exercising within walking or cycling distance from where they live.

It’s got faster. Arrangements for a funeral in my family were speeded up, with registration and funeral planning carried out over the phone. A GP’s appointment by telephone significantly cut down waiting time.

It’s got slower. Shopping takes longer with queues that people would have complained about before the lockdown. The shops have done a great job to keep the shelves stocked and maintain social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

I’ve been thinking about what the long-term impact of the COVID-19 lockdown might be. One of the key outcomes is that local is back.

For decades, we’ve been hearing about globalisation, and how the world is a much more connected place. It is, and the internet has kept many vital businesses running these past weeks.

But we’ve also come to value what’s on our doorstep and in our local streets. Neighbours have become more important. We’re valuing local shops, pubs and restaurants, parks and open spaces. All the people working hard to keep local services going.

Christianity is now a major global religion, with billions of followers around the world. But it began local. It began with Jesus Christ, travelling by foot, preaching and healing around a small area of the Middle East. From its local roots, the faith spread around the world.

Today, across St Albans and beyond, churches deeply rooted in their local communities are seeking to follow Christ’s example of love and caring.

Each of us is rooted into our family, into our key relationships and into where we live. During this pandemic, each of these has grown in importance.

Rev Peter Crumpler is associate minister at St Paul’s Church, Fleetville, St Albans

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Most Read

Vulnerable woman dies in St Albans house blaze

A woman died in a fire in Bowgate flats on Friday, May 15 in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

What are our chances of getting a stamp duty holiday?

Stamp duty is a hot topic among industry bodies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Police chase through streets of St Albans assisted by dog

The police chase in St Albans was assisted by police dog Bonnie. Picture: Archant

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

This is the biggest challenge the Herts Advertiser has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

The Herts Advertiser is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.

Property Spotlight: A family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable roads

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge

Westminster Diary: Parliament should lead by example when it comes to workplace social distancing

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper working from her home office.

The small but mighty St Albans fundraisers doing their bit for charities

The Scullard girls are taking part in the St Albans to St Albans challenge.
Drive 24