Lanes closed on M25 near St Albans after crash

Two lanes were closed after the accident on the M25. Archant

Lanes were closed on the M25 this evening following a collision near St Albans.

Two of four lanes on the anti-clockwise M25 carriageway, between junction 23 for the A1(M) and junction 22 near St Albans, have been closed after a crash between two cars.

Herts police, East of England Ambulance Service, Highways England and Herts Fire and Rescue Service crews - from Potters Bar, St Albans and Borehamwood - have been called to the scene.

Firefighters gave one casualty trauma care until the ambulance arrived.

Highways England currently estimate that the incident will not clear before 11.15pm.