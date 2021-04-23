Land and sea cycle challenge will traverse the length of UK to highlight environment regeneration
A Colney Heath eco-warrior is leading a team of endurance athletes undertaking a pioneering adventure from the Orkney Islands to the Scilly Isles to raise awareness of environmental regenerative initiatives.
Isaac Kenyon, 27, will be joining four friends in cycling the length of the UK on hand-built bamboo bikes, then using water bikes to cycle across the sea and reach various islands as part of their journey, the first extended version of the traditional John o'Groats to Land's End cycle.
The Pedal 4 Parks challenge will take them through many of the UK's National Parks, green spaces and marine environments, and the team will document innovative regeneration projects, study the degenerating impact of human tourism and urbanisation, and explore the outcomes for our physical and mental health.
The journey is being filmed in support of the National Park UK Foundation and will be released as a documentary at adventure film festivals such as KMF and on Amazon Prime and COP26. The timing of the 14-day cycle also aligns with Earth Day's primary message: '"As the world returns to normal, we can't go back to business-as-usual."
Isaac, who is an energy transition an said: "This is going to be a unique journey, one involving a huge magnitude of human endurance to cycle from the Orkney Islands to the Isles of Scilly. However, it is nowhere near the scale of the challenge that we are facing in regard to regenerating all of our national parks, green spaces and marine conservation areas, which we have been interfering with for hundreds of years.
Since experiencing multiple lockdowns, time outdoors in green spaces has become precious to many of us for the benefits it has for our physical and mental health. There has never been a time when we have appreciated nature as much as we do now. There may be a vaccine for COVID-19, but there is not one for climate change.
"At our current pace of urbanisation and human interference, the damage we are inflicting on our environment is becoming irreversible in some parts of the world. This is why making the effort now in supporting regenerative initiatives in the most protected areas of the UK like our national parks, can make a huge difference to the future of the world around us."
Support Pedal 4 Parks by watching and sharing their trailer, and sponsoring them at pedal4parks.co.uk. Follow them on Instagram (@pedal4parks), Facebook (@pedal4parks) and Twitter (@pedal4parks).
