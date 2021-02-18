News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Willows Activity Farm welcomes new spring arrivals with birth of twin lambs

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:02 PM February 18, 2021    Updated: 4:32 PM February 18, 2021
Ewe with new lambs at Willows Activity Farm

These twin lambs were born at Willows Activity Farm today (February 18), with a little help from the livestock team - Credit: Willows Activity Farm

London Colney's Willows Activity Farm has welcomed not one, but two new-born lambs today.

The twin lambs are two of 35 lambs welcomed at the farm so far this year.

With Willows keeping its doors firmly shut in compliance with nationwide lockdown restrictions, the farm took this year's lambing season online, sharing Facebook Lives daily every day throughout half term (February 15 to February 21), aptly named February Frolics.

Katie O'Grady from Willows Activity Farm said: "While we remain closed due to lockdown, we still have plenty of sheep lambing at Willows – we have welcomed over 35 lambs so far!

"Our latest additions are these twin lambs who were so big they required a little help from our Livestock Team as they made their way in to the world. Mum and babies are all safe and well."

A video of the birth - which required a little help from the on-site livestock team - was shared on Willows Activity Farm's Facebook page.

Lyssa Elster, chief executive of Willows, said: "Even a global pandemic doesn’t stop mother nature! So with all our lambs being born we wanted to share them with our followers and while we’re still closed, we were able to bring our lambing barn into Hertfordshire homes through Facebook Live.

"We’re sad that we couldn’t welcome our visitors this half term and can’t wait to welcome everyone once we’re able to open again."

As part of the week-long event, the farm introduce their latest arrivals and will be hosting other live events via Facebook, and answering any questions viewers at home may have.

To join in with Willows' half term frolics, visit their Facebook page and website.

