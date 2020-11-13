Knife-wielding man tasered to ground in St Albans

Police attended an incident in St Peter's Street on the morning of November 12. Picture: Craig Shepheard Archant

Shoppers watched in horror as a man was tasered to the ground outside a high street bank in St Albans yesterday.

Police were called following reports of a man in possession of a knife outside Barclays Bank in St Peter’s Street, St Albans, at around 10.45am on Thursday, November 12.

Specially-trained officers attended and safely detained him before recovering the knife.

He was reportedly experiencing a mental health episode and was taken to hospital for assessment and support.