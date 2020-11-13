Knife-wielding man tasered to ground in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:50 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 13 November 2020
Shoppers watched in horror as a man was tasered to the ground outside a high street bank in St Albans yesterday.
Police were called following reports of a man in possession of a knife outside Barclays Bank in St Peter’s Street, St Albans, at around 10.45am on Thursday, November 12.
Specially-trained officers attended and safely detained him before recovering the knife.
He was reportedly experiencing a mental health episode and was taken to hospital for assessment and support.
