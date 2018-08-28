Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans

An 11-year-old was pushed off his bike on the Alban Way. Archant

An 11-year-old has been assaulted by a gang of boys near a notorious crime hotspot in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim was cycling along Leyland Avenue, near the Alban Way, when three schoolboys pushed him off his bike.

During the argument that ensued, one of the attackers produced a knife.

It was not used and no-one was injured during the incident, which happened on January 17 at about 4.20pm.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference number is 41/6227/19.