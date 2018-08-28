Knife produced after assault on 11-year-old cyclist in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 17:06 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 24 January 2019
An 11-year-old has been assaulted by a gang of boys near a notorious crime hotspot in St Albans.
The victim was cycling along Leyland Avenue, near the Alban Way, when three schoolboys pushed him off his bike.
During the argument that ensued, one of the attackers produced a knife.
It was not used and no-one was injured during the incident, which happened on January 17 at about 4.20pm.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference number is 41/6227/19.