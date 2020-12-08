Charity cycle raises awareness and funds to beat blood cancer

On Sunday, Spinoff@3 completed their latest fundraiser by cycling and walking through London, finishing outside the London Eye. Picture: Spinoff@3 Archant

A charity cycle ride from St Albans to London has built relationships between young people and police while also raising money for charity.

Spinoff@3's aim was to support mental wellbeing as many local grassroots sports facilities were closed, whilst raising money for DKMS Charity. Picture: Spinoff@3 Spinoff@3's aim was to support mental wellbeing as many local grassroots sports facilities were closed, whilst raising money for DKMS Charity. Picture: Spinoff@3

St Albans-based voluntary organisation Kickoff@3 completed their latest fundraiser on Sunday, December 6 by cycling and walking through London, finishing outside the London Eye.

The initiative was in aid of funds for Arya Lloyd, who is currently suffering with Aplastic Anaemia and is looking for a blood stem cell donor match. Arya’s father, Geraint Lloyd, is a surgeon based at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Kickoff@3 founder Michael Wallace said: “Considering all the recent challenges and restrictions of COVID, Kickoff@3 were able to organise safely a charity fundraiser involving all cultures and inclusive to all from our vibrant community of St Albans and further afield whilst raising key awareness for 12 year old Arya, who is in desperate need of a blood stem donor match.

“We look forward to continuing our successful voluntary work locally.”

Over lockdown, Kickoff@3 have also been cycling around St Albans and various parts of Hertfordshire in a four week cycling, running and walking challenge, while encouraging young people and community members to join in. The aim was to support mental wellbeing as many local grassroots sports facilities were closed, while raising money for blood cancer charity DKMS.

Kickoff@3 is a collaborative initiative set up in 2017 by Michael Wallace and Ashley Levien, with the goal to inspire, motivate, engage and support young people from all backgrounds through the medium of sport, music and other imaginative ideas.

To find out more about Kickoff@3 and the work they do, visit kickoffat3.co.uk.