Trio of brothers bring family focus to St Albans security firm

Jamie Allam of Amthal Fire and Security with brothers Sam, William and Reece Chapman. Archant

A third brother is joining the ranks of a local fire and security firm, proving you really can keep it all in the family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William Chapman is following in the footsteps of his older twin brothers, Reece and Sam, as part of St Albans-based Amthal.

He is starting as a finance apprentice, working closely with the team, with Reece and Sam having started off as apprentices themselves before progressing to become part of the seniorn management team.

You may also want to watch:

Mum Tracey Chapman, said of her boys: “It is a very worrying time for any parent of children leaving academic study and entering the jobs market. For all three of my boys to have ended up in the same company, at the same time, is testament to Amthal’s care and support provided to apprentices, with clear strategies to growth. Naturally, I’m delighted and very proud of all my boys’ success within the company.”

William is now commencing his assistant accountant Level 3, shadowing the established finance team, assisting with day-to-day activities, accounting and reporting, while learning about the fire safety and security industry for residential and commercial applications.

William added: “I have seen the real potential of the apprentice schemes via Reece and Sam, and watching them grow within their own careers has been really inspiring. It is definitely the path I wanted to follow, and was really pleased when the apprentice opportunity arose. Amthal has made me feel instantly at ease in my role, and helped me settle despite all the surrounding uncertainties.”

The company’s chief executive officer, Jamie Allam added: “We are very proud that we are able to help people progress in their careers in such a challenging environment for businesses and individuals. We value the opportunity to encourage job-specific skills and growth potential as Reece and Sam have achieved.

“By now welcoming new team members such as William, and equipping our apprentices with the training and support required to take them further, it is our aim to contribute to job growth and team success in our sector for the long-term. So, from one family to another, we work together to ‘protect what’s precious’.”