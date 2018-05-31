Advanced search

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

PUBLISHED: 07:07 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:09 31 March 2020

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

New measures have been introduced to prevent Herts highways construction workers from abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline workers carrying out vital roads maintenance to ensure they are fit for use by emergency services and delivery vehicles have been challenged by members of the public since the lockdown.

Residents have demanded to know why they are still working during the pandemic.

Executive member for highways, Phil Bibby, said: “Some of our frontline workers have been challenged - including verbal abuse - by local residents as to why they are still working. This is simply not acceptable under any circumstances – especially when they are maintaining the highway for the safe use of our emergency services and delivery vehicles.”

In a bid to prevent or reduce any potential antagonism from motorists and pedestrians, the county council will now be displaying ‘essential maintenance’ signs on some of their works.

Tougher guidelines imposed by the Department for Transport on the approach to construction and operating procedures to protect the workforce have also been introduced.

These support the approach the county council’s contractors have already been taking regarding safe working and social distancing but also provide further best practice guidance on hygiene for depots and sites.

Crews working on road defects will now travel in separate vehicles, unless they are close family members living in the same household, and the focus will remain on the most urgent repairs during this time.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Luton airport terminal remains open to accommodate flow of vital cargo

Luton Airport Teminal remains open, however shops and restaurants are closed. Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans agency offering helping hand to businesses during coronavirus crisis

Cheryl Luzet of Wagada, St Albans.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel
Drive 24