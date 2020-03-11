'Keep calm, clean and carry on' - St Albans businesses rally in face of coronavirus

City centre businesses could receive donations of hand sanitizer to ensure local shopping continues in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

St Albans Business Improvement District (BID) is working to secure pricing for antibacterial soap for its levy payers, whether professional services or retailers, to promote a keep calm, clean and carry on campaign.

This is just one of the plans being mooted to limit the economic impact of the virus over the months to come.

Although the priority at this time remains the public health of the community, whether residents, businesses or their employees, contingency measures are being drawn up should the current crisis escalate.

The BID, the district Chamber of Commerce and Save St Albans Pubs have written to MP Daisy Cooper to highlight the concerns of local businesses from an economic perspective.

BID Co Chairs Sarah Gillow and Mandy McNeil said: 'Tourism has become part of the life blood of our local economy, in large part because of the investment that has been made by private and public sector in our incredible offering of independent shops, restaurants, cafés, landmark pubs and world-class visitor attractions such as the Cathedral and Museum + Gallery.

'The St Albans BID and SAVP boards have held meetings over the past week and the impact of a delay strategy on tourism was top of their respective agendas.

'We want to reassure our events partners, including Sustainable St Albans, that should central government strategy necessitate postponing events, everyone will work together to ensure the event will be put on later in the year, with lots of marketing and promotional support.

'No city comes together in times like this than St Albans, it's a magical place, full of history, culture and community, all of which makes St Albans a world class destination.

'The joined-up partnership approach between businesses, the Cathedral, the Museum + Gallery, other attractions and the district council means that our tourism strategy is stronger than ever.'