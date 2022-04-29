News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Katherine Ryan enjoys family day out at Willows Activity Farm

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:46 AM April 29, 2022
Katherine Ryan visited Willows Activity Farm in London Colney.

Katherine Ryan visited Willows Activity Farm in London Colney. - Credit: PA

Comedian Katherine Ryan was seen enjoying a day out with her son at a popular tourist attraction in Hertfordshire earlier this week.  

The TV star was spotted at Willows Activity Farm in London Colney on Tuesday (April 26) with her youngest child, Fred.  

These twin lambs were born at Willows Activity Farm in 2021.

These twin lambs were born at Willows Activity Farm in 2021. - Credit: Willows Activity Farm

The 38-year-old shared snaps of her son riding a small yellow tractor, as well as a tour of the farm, with her 800,000 followers on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time a TV star has visited the farm, which is located just off Coursers Road in London Colney - less than five miles away from St Albans. 

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond at Willows Activity Farm in London Colney.

Alison Hammond at Willows Activity Farm in London Colney. - Credit: Archant/Archive

Allison Hammond visited the activity farm in 2019 to film a live segment of This Morning with staff and even held some of the animals.  

The hilarious presenter was seen admiring a lamb - called Sean, obviously. 

She also interviewed two members of staff, quizzing a shepherd and an award-winning sheep shearer from the rural activity attraction. 

It’s thought Katherine enjoyed her stay at Willow Farm, she followed the venue on Instagram and ‘liked’ recent pictures.

Fun with Peter Rabbit at Willows Activity Farm

Fun with Peter Rabbit at Willows Activity Farm. - Credit: Willows Activity Farm

Ryan, who stars in Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, lives with civil partner Bobby Kootstra, their ten-month-old son Frederick, and her daughter Violet, 12, from a previous relationship.  

For more information about Willows Activity Farm, visit: www.willowsactivityfarm.com  

