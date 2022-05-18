News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Gallery

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan spotted filming in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:15 PM May 18, 2022
Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan seen filming with Sky in St Albans.

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan seen filming with Sky in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

Comedians Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan have been spotted filming with Sky TV crews in St Albans this afternoon.  

They were pictured on Pageant Road just before 1pm today (May 18) shooting scenes for a new comedy series called Romantic Getaway. 

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan on Pageant Road this afternoon (May 18).

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan on Pageant Road this afternoon (May 18). - Credit: Laura Bill

According to TellyMix, the pair will star as a couple whose desperation for a baby ends in a downward spiral into the criminal underworld. 

A teaser reveals: "Allison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan) are desperate for a baby, but they’ve run out of money to fund any more IVF treatment.  

The Sky TV set up in St Albans.

The Sky TV set up in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

“So they decide to ‘borrow’ the £50k they need from their filthy rich boss Alfie, who they discover is illegally creaming off money from the company. And it works!  

“Except that, on a whim, Deacon secretly adds an extra nought to the transfer, and actually steals half a million quid. 

Crews shooting a scene on Pageant Road this afternoon (May 18).

Crews shooting a scene on Pageant Road this afternoon (May 18). - Credit: Laura Bill

“Also, Allison is secretly starting to doubt whether she wants a baby after all.  

“Their web of lies kicks off a downward spiral into the criminal underworld of suburban Britain, and pushes them, and their plans for their future together, to the limit. 

Romesh Ranganathan in front of the camera in St Albans.

Romesh Ranganathan in front of the camera in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

Most Read

  1. 1 Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan spotted filming in St Albans
  2. 2 Fire broke out at flats above row of shops in How Wood
  3. 3 From Levi's to Leyton Road: Superstar fashionista for over 50s back on shop floor
  1. 4 Meet the artist behind The Queen's Platinum Jubilee mural in St Albans
  2. 5 Suspected loan sharks arrested in Hemel Hempstead
  3. 6 Building company resurfaces bridleway to provide safe route for riders and walkers
  4. 7 Stalking Protection Order issued to Herts man after obsessive behaviour towards ex
  5. 8 How the extent of cost of living crisis hit home at St Albans' CEX store
  6. 9 Hertfordshire grandad who died in A6 Bugatti crash had a 'generous spirit'
  7. 10 Huge Victorian house with pool and gym on sale for £1.75m

“Romantic Getaway is a six-part, modern Bonnie and Clyde story mixing classic romantic comedy moments with high octane, thrilling set-pieces and stars two of Britain’s most loved comedy talents, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan.” 

The new series will air on Sky and NOW TV. 

Herts Live News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A Govia Thameslink Railway spokesperson said the number of trains between St Albans and London is set to double at peak times

Thameslink

Train timetable shakeup due in St Albans and Watford from May 15

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been found in a canal near the M25 and Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman found in canal near M25 in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The proposed site of the builders merchant in Southdown Industrial Estate, Harpenden.

Harpenden neighbours condemn plans for builders merchant next to...

Laura Bill

person
Deliveroo has ranked its top dishes from fast-food fans in St Albans.

Food and Drink

Revealed: Most popular Deliveroo takeaway dishes in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon