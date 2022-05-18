Gallery

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan seen filming with Sky in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

Comedians Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan have been spotted filming with Sky TV crews in St Albans this afternoon.

They were pictured on Pageant Road just before 1pm today (May 18) shooting scenes for a new comedy series called Romantic Getaway.

Katherine Ryan and Romesh Ranganathan on Pageant Road this afternoon (May 18). - Credit: Laura Bill

According to TellyMix, the pair will star as a couple whose desperation for a baby ends in a downward spiral into the criminal underworld.

A teaser reveals: "Allison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan) are desperate for a baby, but they’ve run out of money to fund any more IVF treatment.

The Sky TV set up in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

“So they decide to ‘borrow’ the £50k they need from their filthy rich boss Alfie, who they discover is illegally creaming off money from the company. And it works!

“Except that, on a whim, Deacon secretly adds an extra nought to the transfer, and actually steals half a million quid.

Crews shooting a scene on Pageant Road this afternoon (May 18). - Credit: Laura Bill

“Also, Allison is secretly starting to doubt whether she wants a baby after all.

“Their web of lies kicks off a downward spiral into the criminal underworld of suburban Britain, and pushes them, and their plans for their future together, to the limit.

Romesh Ranganathan in front of the camera in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

“Romantic Getaway is a six-part, modern Bonnie and Clyde story mixing classic romantic comedy moments with high octane, thrilling set-pieces and stars two of Britain’s most loved comedy talents, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan.”

The new series will air on Sky and NOW TV.