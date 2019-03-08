Advanced search

Wheathampsted couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:27 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 29 May 2019

June and Ron Buckler celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary last week.

A Wheathampsted couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

June, 84, and Ron Buckler, 86, of Marshalls Heath returned to the Waterend Barn where they first met for a celebratory drink, and were then whisked off to The Ivy by their sons as a surprise.

The wedding was at Holy Trinity Frogmore in 1959.

Ron grew up in Campfield Road, St Albans and served in the RAF in Malaya during National Service, worked for British Rail all of his working life and served as a magistrate in retirement. June was a primary teacher at The Lea School in Harpenden. They went on to have two sons and a daughter and six grandchildren. Their son describes them as "an inseparable couple" who enjoy travelling around France and walking their Yorkshire terrier, Kandy.

Their son, Kevin Buckler, said: "It was so great to be celebrating 60 years since my parents got married. Not many couples make it to 60 years of marriage these days - it really is a milestone."

