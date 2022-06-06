News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
IN PICTURES: See how St Albans district celebrated The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Laura Bill

Published: 11:44 AM June 6, 2022
Updated: 12:52 PM June 6, 2022
Wilstone Drive in St Albans celebrates the Jubilee.

- Credit: Submitted

Communities united in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with events taking place across the district.

Street parties took place in various roads, including Brecken Close and Simmons Drive, Wroxham Way and Oulton Rise, Batchwood View and Foxcroft, plus residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way.  

In Dalkeith Road, Harpenden, the street’s much-loved resident, Joan Williams, played the role of Queen and opened the party. In Springwood Walk, St Albans there was giant Jenga, while in Greenway, Harpenden, children dressed up in royal costumes.

Meanwhile, in Bricket Wood, Melo Wallace-Potter handmade all the bunting for St Lawrence Way.

Residents in Marshalls Drive, St Albans took turns riding a decorated pedalling machine and in Brackendale Grove, Harpenden there was a live band and royal family quiz.

In Bowers Way, Harpenden, an 11-year-old used a drone to choreograph photographs of residents forming 70 while in Marquis Close everyone wore royal masks.

Brackendale Grove street party.

- Credit: Submitted

Bowers Way street party.

- Credit: Ben Rule

Berners Drive, St Albans celebrates the Jubilee.

- Credit: Submitted

Bernards Heath street party.

- Credit: Submitted

Wilstone Drive in St Albans celebrates the Jubilee.

- Credit: Submitted

Union Jack special vehicle in Marshalswick.

- Credit: Submitted

Tufnells Way in Harpenden.

- Credit: Ewa Wiozniak

Stewart Road in Harpenden.

- Credit: Submitted

St Albans Road, Sandridge.

- Credit: Submitted

Soldiers in Roundwood Park, Marshalswick.

- Credit: Submitted

South Harpenden street party.

- Credit: Submitted

Jenga in Springwood Walk.

- Credit: Submitted

Queen Joan and friends in Dalkeith Road.

- Credit: Submitted

Tracy Jones of Wilstone Drive, Jersey Farm said: “The best part was seeing all of Wilstone Drive come together, smiling, laughing, making new friends and having a jolly good time.”

Brecken Close/Slimmons Drive Platinum Jubilee Party.

- Credit: Joyce Zannoni

Brecken Close/Slimmons Drive Platinum Jubilee Party.

- Credit: Joyce Zannoni

Brecken Close/Slimmons Drive Platinum Jubilee Party.

- Credit: Joyce Zannoni

Willow Court care home in Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden held a Best Queen Lookalike competition, with the nominated royals parading through the home and gardens, cheered on by residents, staff and families.

Willow Court care home in Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden held a Best Queen Lookalike competition.

- Credit: Quantum Care

Willow Court care home in Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden held a Best Queen Lookalike competition.

- Credit: Quantum Care

Willow Court care home in Aldwickbury Crescent, Harpenden held a Best Queen Lookalike competition.

- Credit: Quantum Care

Home manager Sarah Adlam said: “We have all had the most fabulous day. Everybody was dressed in their finest and excited about joining together to celebrate."

Over 200 residents of Charmouth Court and Charmouth Road in St Albans celebrated the Platinum Jubilee.

Over 200 residents of Charmouth Court and Charmouth Road in St Albans gathered together on Sunday afternoon to celebrate and enjoyed music, a royal cake competition, a bouncy castle, a visit from the local fire brigade and many more activities. - Credit: Karen Ellam

Over 200 residents of Charmouth Court and Charmouth Road in St Albans gathered together on Sunday afternoon to celebrate and enjoyed music, a royal cake competition, a bouncy castle, a visit from the local fire brigade and many more activities.

Wroxham Way and Oulton Rise street party.

- Credit: Tim Easter

Batchwood View Jubilee party.

- Credit: Becky Alexander

Batchwood View Jubilee party.

- Credit: Becky Alexander

Batchwood View Jubilee party.

- Credit: Becky Alexander

Platinum Jubilee party in Foxcroft, St Albans.

- Credit: Toby Shepheard Photography

Platinum Jubilee party in Foxcroft, St Albans.

- Credit: Toby Shepheard Photography

Harpenden Bowling Club held a special Platinum Jubilee gala, with a post-match tea of sandwiches, cakes and scones.

Gordon Burrow, Harpenden Bowling Club President (in white shirt), toasting the Queen at its Platinum Jubilee gala.

- Credit: Harpenden Bowling Club

Thousands of people celebrated the Jubilee on Harpenden Common on Thursday at a special free fun day which included outdoor children’s games, interactive entertainment, a climbing wall and soft play.

Vintage singer Alex Shows kicked off the live entertainment on the music stage, while children were entertained by the fabulous Bubble Wizard and local favourite Funny Bones.

Harpenden also took part in the National Beacon Lighting for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, hosted by the Mayor of Harpenden, Cllr Lisa Scriven.

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Harpenden Jubilee celebrations.

- Credit: Steve Collins

Cllr Scriven said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in true Harpenden style. We hope that this exciting occasion will be remembered for years to come. It is wonderful to welcome residents and visitors of all ages to Harpenden Common and our thanks go to local businesses, schools, churches and other organisations who have all helped to make this celebration such an exciting event in many different ways.”

Jubilee celebrations in St Albans.

- Credit: Laura Bill

Holiday Inn Express in St Albans hosted 60 longstanding members of the London Colney community to raise funds for Churches Together Foodbank, providing food and additional help to those in need.

Local volunteer group, Our Street Party St Albans District, had supported more than half of the district’s street parties since holding free zoom information sessions in February. They loaned out more than 180 road closed signs, funded by Oakman Inns, local county councillors and St Albans City and District Council.

Nicola Wyeth, from Our Street Party and Playing Out St Albans District, said: “It’s not too late to hold a street party this year – and we at Our Street Party can help. Furthermore, although you are only allowed one street party a year, the Playing Out scheme in St Albans district allows streets to hold further low-key stewarded road closures. Find out more at our zoom free information sessions on Wednesday 15th June at 8pm and Monday 20th June at 10.30am.”

Residents can find support for organising a street party at ourstreetparty.org/stalbans.

Peter in Portland Street.

- Credit: Bridget Comiskey

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Sky Visual

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Residents from four roads in Marshalswick: Chandlers Road, Hazelmere Road, Middlefield Close and Woodfield Way came together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Hazlemere Road street party.

- Credit: Sky Visual


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
St Albans News
Harpenden News

