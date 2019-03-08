St Albans world record-breaking rower wins royal award

Left to right: Jordan Beecher has been awarded a Prince of Wales Award for his achievement. Picture: Blesma Archant

A world record breaking rower with a disability has won a prestigious royal award.

Jordan Beecher has gained a Prince of Wales Award for his achievement.

St Albans army vet Jordan Beecher, 28, and fellow teammate Jon Armstrong, 31, crossed the finish line of the 3,000 mile rowing race from La Gomera to Antigua in just 37 days - three days faster than the former world record.

Each year The Ulysses Trust presents the awards for the best expeditions it has supported in the previous year. These awards highlight the very best in leadership, challenge, courage and planning. Winners receive a unique certificate signed by The Ulysses Trust's patron, HRH The Prince of Wales.

The chairman of trustees for the national charity, Hertfordshire resident Air Vice-Marshal Nick Kurth said: "Our Prince of Wales Annual Expedition Awards reflect a very high standard of national expedition achievement.

"The presentation of a commendation to Jordan acknowledges a terrific outcome - a world record in very difficult circumstances - and not forgetting he is an amputee.

"Jordan is a great example as an adult instructor in the Army Cadet Force. it was a delight to assist the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire with presenting the commendation to Jordan."

At the time, Michelle Irving, Jordan's mum said: "It's brilliant. It hasn't really sunk in yet, it's all a bit surreal. It's just amazing and he looked so well when he came off the boat even though he had been through all the traumas."

She said Jordan was wobbly and tired when they sailed into harbour, but otherwise looked "fantastic".

The duo, Team Titan, won the pairs entry of the gruelling Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge with only three legs between them, against eight other teams of able-bodied people.

In 2012 Jordan was on his third deployment in Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device which blew off his leg 12cm below the knee.

Although the former Marlborough School pupil had to leave his vocation in the Parachute Regiment, he has since won four Invictus Games gold medals, trained with the GB rowing team and competed in the Henley Royal Regatta.