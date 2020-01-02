Advanced search

St Albans shoe shop manager bags grant for children's hospice

PUBLISHED: 16:33 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 02 January 2020

Becca Lowe, corporate and community fundraiser at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice with Richard Hudson, store manager at Jones Bootmaker in St Albans and Craig Gardiner, trust fundraiser at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice. Picture: Supplied

Becca Lowe, corporate and community fundraiser at Noah's Ark Children's Hospice with Richard Hudson, store manager at Jones Bootmaker in St Albans and Craig Gardiner, trust fundraiser at Noah's Ark Children's Hospice. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans shoe shop manager has helped a children's hospice to receive a four-figure charity donation.

Richard Hudson, store manager at Jones Bootmaker, submitted a grant application to show his support to Noah's Ark Children's Hospice.

As a result the hospice has been awarded £1,000 by the Pavers Foundation, the employee-led charitable trust created by family-owned shoe retailer Pavers Shoes.

Richard said: "I first encountered the wonderful work of the specialist care team through a BBC Children in Need video about Jules, a specialist carer, who left his job in the city to work with children. The Pavers Foundation grant scheme is the perfect way of showing my support."

Noah's Ark Children's Hospice is a registered charity supporting children, young people and families across Hertsmere, North and Central London. It provides clinical, practical, emotional care and support to children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

