St Albans shopping centre launches Festive Trail for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:26 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 November 2019

Christopher Place and St Albans BID are holding a Festive Trail this season.

A St Albans shopping centre is teaming up with local businesses to host a city-wide Festive Trail.

Christopher Place has partnered up with St Albans BID (Business Improvement District) to create a festive trail involving 20 different city centre venues, which include the Alban Arena, St Albans Library, and other local retailers.

The trail finishes at Santa's Post Office (formerly Feather and Black), which is open between 11am and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The trail runs until Tuesday, December 31.

Additionally, Christopher Place is holding several other Christmas events throughout the festive period, which include gingerbread men decorating, choir performances, snow globe photo opportunities, and real reindeer in the shopping centre.

There will also be the opportunity for late night shopping in Christopher Place on Thursday December 12.

To find out more about Christopher Place's festive trail, visit https://www.enjoystalbans.com/event/festive-friends-card-trail/ , and to see a full list of their events, visit https://www.christopher-place.co.uk/news/christmas-events-schedule-2019/

