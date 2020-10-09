The value of volunteering and becoming a vice president with Rennie Grove

Doreen Beattie is passionate about supporting Rennie Grove to care for patients at home and at Grove House. VERONICA STEWART

Rennie Grove’s vice presidents’ programme is not just about donating money – its members feel hugely involved and are an important part of the charity.

When Doreen Beattie retired as an international manager in the pharmaceutical industry in 2009, she began volunteering for Rennie Grove just a week later. She was inspired to get involved through her former GP Dr Mary Groves, Rennie Grove’s joint president and a founder of the day services based at Grove House in St Albans.

“When I started volunteering, I talked to some of the fundraisers about my job,” Doreen said. “They asked if I’d done any public speaking and if I would consider becoming an ambassador. I’ve always liked the fact that Rennie Grove tries to find the right job for volunteers, using their particular skills.

“I wanted to volunteer because I’d had a fulfilling career and I had always intended to ‘give something back’. It was always going to be a medical charity for me due to my area of interest.

“My initial connection with Rennie Grove wasn’t a personal one, but 18 months later, in 2011, my mother became seriously ill. Over the next year we received invaluable medical, emotional and practical support from many clinical colleagues at the charity. At Rennie Grove, there’s a real family feeling.

“From the beginning I knew the passion of the team at Rennie Grove. You only have to be in Grove House for one minute to feel enveloped by that, and that’s why I’m also passionate about spreading the word about the Vice Presidents’ Scheme.

“I’ve been a Rennie Grove Vice President since 2012 and thanks to the scheme I feel an integral part of the organisation. It’s for people who are enthused about what Rennie Grove does, and I know the charity is interested in my feedback. I feel very valued at Rennie Grove and have done from the beginning. The charity is all about finding out what is important to people and then making that possible.”

To find out more about becoming a Rennie Grove vice president, please visit: www.renniegrove.org/vp or call Lisa Haworth-Langford on 01442 820747.