Help tackle littering with Plastic Free Harpenden

Guy Turner carried out a litter pick in Carlton Road, Harpenden. Archant

A new community group has been formed to tackle the growing problem of plastic littering in Harpenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Guy Turner carried out a litter pick in Carlton Road, Harpenden. Guy Turner carried out a litter pick in Carlton Road, Harpenden.

Plastic Free Harpenden was set up on Facebook following concerns by local residents about the amount of litter in the town, and the feeling that members of the community wanted to do something to increase awareness of littering.

You may also want to watch:

The group has organised its first event for November 17, with an hour of litter picking taking place around the town

Founder Natalie Edwards said: "This is just the beginning of a long journey to reduce our reliance on plastic. Plastic Free Harpenden is a way of getting people to focus on this issue and to get them involved in initiatives to achieve this goal."

The event will start outside the Public Halls at 2pm and will end with a hot beverage served at The George. The group said it is a great way to exercise, make new friends and enjoy the fresh air, while doing their best for the environment.

You can find more information on the Facebook page Plastic Free Harpenden.