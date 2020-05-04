‘We’ll Meet Again...’ - Join in our VE Day singalong!

“We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when...”

This Friday marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day - and the Herts Ad wants to celebrate in style.

We’re asking members of the local community to join in the festivities by videoing themselves on their phones singing a section from the Vera Lynn classic ‘We’ll Meet Again’, which we’ll put together as a compilation singalong.

We’d love as may readers as possible to take part - so please share this story with anyone else you can recommend!

Please use this link for the backing track: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyEUUgkj7jw

Please send your contribution by Wednesday evening using WeTransfer or Dropbox to matt.adams@archant.co.uk