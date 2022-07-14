News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Johnny Vegas comedy begins filming in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:15 PM July 14, 2022
Updated: 2:16 PM July 14, 2022
An image of George Street, with historic buildings.

The series is described as a "whodunit comedy", and stars Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson among others.

Filming has begun in St Albans city centre for Gold TV series Murder, They Hope.

The series is described as a "whodunit comedy", and stars Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson among others.

Shooting has been present in the George Street and Romeland Hill areas, so far.

A large number of people in the side streets.

An eye witness told The Herts Advertiser that much of the filming is taking place in alleyways and behind shops.

An eye witness told The Herts Advertiser that much of the filming is taking place in alleyways and behind shops.

The first series of Murder, They Hope ran from May 8, 2021 until May 22, 2021 with three episodes airing.

Two men standing near an alleyway.

The first series of Murder, They Hope was aired in May 2021.

It followed Gemma (Sian Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas) as they gave up their coach tour business, to become amateur detectives.

Season Two will also include three episodes, and will see guest stars such as comedian Lee Mack and actor Paul Whitehouse join the duo.

A piece of paper in a dashboard reading "Film Unit Vehicle".

The Gold comedy show features Johnny Vegas as Terry, and Sian Gibson as Gemma.

In a statement on its website, Gold revealed: "Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson return to Gold’s whodunit comedy caper for a new three-part original series from the minds behind Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough.

A yellow sign, warning residents of the filming.

Shooting has been present in the George Street and Romeland Hill areas, so far.

"The series also welcomes an all-star cast including Sarah Hadland as Monica, Gemma's spotlight stealing sister and Shobna Gulati who joins as series regular Vicky, Gemma's sister-in-law and local police officer."

