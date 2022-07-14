Johnny Vegas comedy begins filming in St Albans

Gallery

Filming has begun in St Albans city centre for Gold TV series Murder, They Hope.

Shooting has been present in the George Street and Romeland Hill areas, so far.

An eye witness told The Herts Advertiser that much of the filming is taking place in alleyways and behind shops.

The first series of Murder, They Hope ran from May 8, 2021 until May 22, 2021 with three episodes airing.

It followed Gemma (Sian Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas) as they gave up their coach tour business, to become amateur detectives.

Season Two will also include three episodes, and will see guest stars such as comedian Lee Mack and actor Paul Whitehouse join the duo.

In a statement on its website, Gold revealed: "Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson return to Gold’s whodunit comedy caper for a new three-part original series from the minds behind Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough.

"The series also welcomes an all-star cast including Sarah Hadland as Monica, Gemma's spotlight stealing sister and Shobna Gulati who joins as series regular Vicky, Gemma's sister-in-law and local police officer."