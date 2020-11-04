Advanced search

Royal Navy servicewoman from Harpenden celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:04 04 November 2020

Harpenden's Joan Allen celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Picture: Sally Wilkinson

Harpenden's Joan Allen celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Picture: Sally Wilkinson

Archant

A Harpenden resident has celebrated her centenary with cake, prosecco, family and friends.

Joan Allen marked her 100th birthday on Friday, and received a card from the Queen.

Born in Melbourn, Cambridgeshire, Joan joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service (known as the Wrens) at the start of the Second World War before going into the family hotel business. For many years, Joan and her late husband were the Proprietors of the Old Sugar Loaf Hotel in Dunstable.

Joan was an active member of the local RNLI committee, as well as a regular at St John’s Church, Harpenden. She moved to St Matthews Care Home, Redbourn, in October 2019.

She celebrated her birthday on Friday with patio visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She had a second celebration on Saturday with her family, where she was surprised by a group of parishioners from St John’s singing happy birthday.

