Can your business help to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support?

A St Albans funeral directors is asking the community to support them in their fundraising mission.

JJ Burgess & Sons in London Colney are looking for local businesses to make offers of prizes which can be used in a raffle at their Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser.

Raffle prizes such as a massage, a spa day or a bottle of champagne would be most welcome.

Funeral arranger Jo Goral said: "This is a very serious profession which I love.

"It is also really nice to be able to take part in raising money to support cancer patients and their families.

"We would be so grateful for any offers of raffle prizes from St Albans or Harpenden businesses.

"All the money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support."

To donate, please contact Jo on 01727 568194 or visit JJ Burgess & Sons directly.

The event is on Friday, September 27 at Caledon Community Centre at 10.30am.