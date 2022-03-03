Exclusive

James Edward Carter OBE spotted on the Wonka set in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

A well-known Downton Abbey cast member has been spotted in St Albans this afternoon filming scenes for the new Wonka movie.

James Edward Carter OBE, known as Jim Carter, was photographed on set with Warner Bros crews as they continue producing the hit-new Hollywood film.

The 73-year-old English actor was snapped on Abbey Mill Road donning a full classic suit and a black hat while carrying a brown leather case.

Jim Carter filming in Abbey Mill Road. - Credit: Terry Harris

He is best known for his role as Mr Carson in the ITV historical drama series Downton Abbey.

Wonka is being produced by Warner Bros Studios and will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson.

Film crews arrived in Verulamium Park last Thursday (February 24) and began building sets around the lake and near Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub on Abbey Mill Lane.

Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie.

Extras on set for Wonka in St Albans. - Credit: Terry Harris

The family musical fantasy film is set to be released in March 2023.

St Albans joins a long list of other cities and towns in England where the film has been shot so far: Bath, London, Oxford and Lyme Regis.

