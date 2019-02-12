Jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Grasmere Road, St Albans. Archant

Police are investigating a burglary where cash and jewellery were stolen from a house in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burglars broke into a house in Grasmere Road by smashing a rear patio door between 5pm and 10.35pm on Thursday, February 28.

They ransacked the property and stole an ID card, cash and jewellery including a gold necklace with a butterfly, a gold baby bangle, a pendant with the Chinese Goddess of Mercy on, and a gold bracelet with a heart pendant and an inscription.

Any witnesses, or anyone who believes they have been offered the jewellery for sale, should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19521/19.