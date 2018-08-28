Advanced search

Jewellery and gold watch stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:06 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 11 January 2019

Do you recognise this jewellery? It was stolen from an address in St Albans' Whitecroft on December 10. Picture: Herts police

Do you recognise these pieces of jewellery stolen in a burglary near Highfield Park?

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crime, which happened on December 10 between 7pm and 8.45pm on Whitecroft.

The residents came home that evening to find their front door wide open and the property ransacked in an untidy search.

A gold watch and range of jewellery were taken.

Investigating Det Con Paul Edmondson said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area between the times stated and believes they saw someone acting suspiciously to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact paul.edmondson@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 with the crime reference 41/64667/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

