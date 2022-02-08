January in Harpenden and St Albans was mainly sunny and dry
- Credit: Archant
According to experts at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden, January was dry and sunny with close to average temperatures.
Rainfall was well below average with 23.4mm.
There were 16 days with 0.2mm or more of rain and 2 had more than 5.0mm. The most on one day was 6.5mm recorded on the 2nd.
Sunshine was well above average with 86.3 hours; the most was 7.3 hours on the January 31.
Seven days had no sunshine. January was the fifth sunniest in their records which began in 1891.
January’s mean maximum temperature was above average at 7.6 °C and the minimum was below average at 0.8 °C.
The warmest day reached 13.6 °C on January 1 and the coldest temperature was -5.0 °C on January 6.
Most Read
- 1 Indian restaurant suspected of serving up Class As
- 2 Harpenden café tears up its price list
- 3 What next for St Albans' Ye Olde Fighting Cocks?
- 4 Metroline confirms last day of 84 bus
- 5 St Albans and the killing of a king
- 6 Metcalfe 'shocked' at London Colney sack
- 7 St Albans BID reveals plans for second five-year term
- 8 Harpenden school launches reading shed initiative
- 9 Bog off! Public loos in St Albans city centre face closure
- 10 Property Spotlight: A terraced house in the sought after Napsbury Park development
There were 13 air frosts and 19 ground frosts of which 7 were below -6.0 °C.