Radlett fundraiser to be honoured with national charity award

Published: 12:37 PM February 5, 2021

Jamie raised £17,900 for Anthony Nolan last year by doing a head shave in support of his dad Richard, who was diagnosed with myeloma, a form of blood cancer - Credit: Supplied by Anthony Nolan

After raising almost £18,000 last year for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan, a Radlett fundraiser is set to be honoured with a nationally recognised award from the charity.

Jamie Wolff has been shortlisted for the Individual Fundraiser of the Year at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards, which will be held in a digital format later this month.

The prestigious awards, which are back for their eighth instalment this year, will recognise the outstanding achievements of those who help the pioneering blood cancer charity save lives, including Jamie.

Last year, Jamie raised a whopping £17,900 for Anthony Nolan by shaving his head in support of his dad Richard, who was diagnosed with myeloma in October 2019.

“It was something that I decided I would do if any one of my family members got cancer. Hair loss is such a crucial part of someone’s identity and I knew I’d want to make them feel better.” - Credit: Supplied by Anthony Nolan

Richard began to lose his hair during his treatment, so Jamie decided to shave his head in solidarity, saying “no one should have to deal with cancer alone”.

Jamie said: “It was something that I decided I would do if any one of my family members got cancer. Hair loss is such a crucial part of someone’s identity and I knew I’d want to make them feel better.”

When Jamie told his dad he was going to shave his head, he was “quite surprised, but when he realised I wasn’t going to back out, he was really chuffed".

Thankfully, Jamie’s dad was able to use his own stem cells once they had been cleaned and is recovering well. Realising not everyone was lucky enough to be able to use their own cells, Jamie also helped to raise awareness of Anthony Nolan and encouraged his supporters to join the stem cell register.

Jamie said: “I think a lot of people don’t know much about cancer or the support they can get, but it’s so different when you are in the situation yourself.”

Despite his incredible fundraising, Jamie was surprised to learn he had been nominated for an award: “When I found out I was completely taken aback. It was not something I even knew existed.

"It made me feel very proud and actually a bit emotional that Anthony Nolan had appreciated what I’d done.”

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “It is remarkable to see how many people support our work to find a match for those in need of a stem cell transplant. Without them, none of our life-saving work would be possible.

"Jamie’s motivation to do a head shave in support of his dad and Anthony Nolan was very special. He managed to reach so many people and raise so much awareness of our work. To raise £17,900 from one event is extraordinary.”

All winners will be revealed at next Thursday (February 11) via Anthony Nolan's website. To see the full shortlist, and find out more about the charity, visit anthonynolan.org/awards.