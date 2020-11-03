Advanced search

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

PUBLISHED: 11:48 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 03 November 2020

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

“Inspirational” Harpenden man Jamie Wilding has passed away, aged 30, following an eight-year battle with heart failure.

Jamie at his 'Suck a LemonJamie at his 'Suck a Lemon" fundraiser for Pumping Marvellous. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

Jamie spent his life fundraising for various charities and was passionate about helping others, even when he was poorly himself.

Jamie had undergone two liver transplants in the early 2000s, and suffered with septic shock and multi-organ failure in 2012. The septic shock damaged his aortic valve, meaning he’d require a heart transplant. He had four open-heart surgeries in a 24-hour period, and spent time on an artificial heart machine. He sadly died on October 11.

Jamie with his heart failure nurse consultant, Carys Barton. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's familyJamie with his heart failure nurse consultant, Carys Barton. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

Jamie’s friend Amy described how he lived his life to the fullest when he was well enough to do so.

She said: “I had the pleasure of climbing the O2 with Jamie, and watching him reach the top was the most amazing experience I have ever had. Knowing what he’d been through and him persevering, it was a life changing experience.

Jamie with former Luton Town goalie Marlon Beresford. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's familyJamie with former Luton Town goalie Marlon Beresford. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

“He loved doing things for charity and giving back and I had the pleasure of calling him a dear friend. I have never felt as proud as I did that day!”

Nick Hartshorne-Evans, founder of The Pumping Marvellous Foundation – the UK’s patient-led Heart Failure charity – said: “Where do you start with Jamie?

“While Jamie volunteered for The Pumping Marvellous Foundation you could always guarantee comments of amazement and wow. Jamie genuinely touched the hearts of everyone he met.

Jamie didn't let his illness stop him from scaling the O2 for Pumping Marvellous. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's familyJamie didn't let his illness stop him from scaling the O2 for Pumping Marvellous. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

“Jamie managed to get across his challenges, life experiences and insights, package it up and get people to believe him.

“We, the charity team, are already missing him. Heart failure is relentless – you are ordinarily breathless, fatigued and sometimes full of fluid, all because your heart isn’t pumping properly. Jamie didn’t fail, he totally succeeded.

“One of the toughest people I have ever known. Rest well.”

Jamie detailed his illness and recovery periods on his blog, itsonlytimeanyway – inviting readers to come on his journey with him.

Jamie’s biggest loves in his life were his friends, family and going on holidays. He was also a life-long Luton Town fan.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for Jamie’s family to help pay for his funeral. To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tilly-shaw.

