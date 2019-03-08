Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

A St Albans clothes shop in the centre of town has been shut due to an alleged financial issue.

Jack Wills has had a legal notice stuck to the front of the door saying that the landlord is taking action to take back the property due to unpaid rent.

Today there is a notice stuck over the top from Jack Wills staff advising customers that the nearest store is Watford.

Jack Wills have been contacted for comment but have yet to respond.