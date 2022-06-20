It’s Children’s Hospice Week

Rennie Grove is one of the 54 children’s hospices in the UK using Children’s Hospice Week, June 20 to 26, to raise awareness of the vital services available to children affected by life-limiting or life-threatening illness.

Around 99,000 children across the UK are living with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition. And thousands more are facing the impact of illness or bereavement because of a family member’s diagnosis.

Rennie Grove supports children and young people in Herts and Bucks dealing with life-limiting or life-threatening illness by providing a wide range of care and support tailored to each child’s evolving needs.

For young people diagnosed with a life-limiting condition, Rennie Grove’s children’s Hospice at Home service supports them and their families to enjoy the best life possible, making every moment together matter. The charity’s team of specialist nurses and healthcare assistants make planned and responsive visits to families’ homes, offering respite care as well as specialist advice, and liaise with other healthcare professionals on their behalf. For those children reaching end of life, the team are reachable 24/7, visiting anytime of the day or night, to ensure the child and family receive highly personalised care from nurses who know them well. In addition, play specialists bring a magical hour of sensory stories, music and light into families’ homes, enhancing children’s quality of life, supporting their development and reducing anxiety.

Rennie Grove’s Family Support team are also on hand to help. Its Children and Young People’s Support service is available to any Rennie Grove patient under 18 as well as any under 18s whose family member is or was a patient with the charity.

Specific services offered include the children’s support group - a friendship and play group for children and siblings of current and former patients, and one-to-one counselling or emotional support as needed. The team also offers support and guidance for parents, caregivers and teachers so they can support their charges through illness and bereavement too.

At Rennie Grove, we feel privileged to be a part of the national network of children’s hospices providing whole-family support to families facing the unimaginable. We’re also grateful to the many individuals and organisations who support our work, including the Pepper Foundation, a local charity who fundraise exclusively for our children’s services and have championed the cause of local children’s hospice care for many years.