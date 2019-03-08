Advanced search

St Albans Italian restauranteur serves up his last dish

PUBLISHED: 10:26 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 20 August 2019

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

An Italian restaurant owner is retiring after 30 years.

Alberto Valota came to St Albans in the late seventies after moving to London from Italy in 1969.

Having worked as a printer and a tailor, he wanted to try being a chef and set up his Italian restaurant Alberto's in the city centre.

After half a lifetime serving pasta and pizzas in Alberto's he has decided to take it easy and retire.

Last week dozens of devotees gave him a send off, showering him with cards and presents, including an apron that read 'The Legend has retired'.

Alberto said: "I'm retiring because running a restaurant today is not the same as it was 30 years ago.

"Back then it was fun but today there is so much red tape I'm not enjoying it anymore.

"I'll miss all the many friends I've made over the years and thank them all for their lovely cards and presents."

