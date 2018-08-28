Advanced search

Go back to school in aid of Home-Start Herts

PUBLISHED: 13:24 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 22 January 2019

It’s time to dust down your uniform, dig out your pencil case, choose your desk and prepare to relive your school days in a fun and interactive evening in aid of Home-Start Herts.

St Albans District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Back to School fundraising event at St Columba’s College in King Harry Lane on February 1.

Classes of up to 12 people will enjoy a timetable of “lessons” broken up by the obligatory school dinner. You can either make up a full class or come along individually, in pairs or small groups, and join other classmates on the night.

The Tuck Shop, selling beer, wine and other refreshments, will be open all night.

School hours are between 7.30-11pm, and any latecomers will be expelled!

Admission numbers are strictly limited to 100. School uniform is optional although house points may be awarded to smartly turned-out pupils.

An evening’s education costs £30 plus VAT per pupil including school dinner. To book tickets please visit http://www.stalbans-chamber.co.uk/buy-online/events/

