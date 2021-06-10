News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans woman recognised with Queen's Award

Laura Bill

Published: 2:05 PM June 10, 2021   
Samantha Colebatch of Geolytix with her Queen's Award.

A St Albans businesswoman has been honoured with the prestigious Queen's Award for International Trade.

Samantha Colebatch is commercial director for small global firm Geolytix, which provides expertise in developing expansion plans, network optimisations and multi-channel strategies, underpinned by bespoke data, forecasting models and mapping tools.

She said: "At Geolytix we help businesses and local place makers find ways to adapt, grow and thrive. The support will differ, we’ve provided data to help charities tailor their support to the local community and helped coffee chains work out where to re-open after lockdown, or we might be advising on a new market roll out plan for supermarkets in Asia.

"Being able to work in places and for businesses and local governments across the world is a privilege, especially those that will benefit so much from new investment in these challenging times. As a small business ourselves we are thrilled to be recognised with this Queen’s Award.” 

This is the company’s second Queen’s Award win, having received the Innovation Award in 2016.

St Albans News

