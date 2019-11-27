Advanced search

St Albans Instapug Pearl joins charity raffle event

PUBLISHED: 11:58 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 27 November 2019

Pearl the Instapug.

St Albans-based celebrity Instapug, Pearl, who has nearly 40,000 followers on the social media platform, is supporting a charity raffle on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The pug initially rose to fame due to her involvement in charity fundraising events with dogs as a selling point.

Pearl, who uses the account @misspearlypug, will be joining 26 other pugs on Saturday onboard a Santa steam train passing through Epping.

The money will be donated to help 11-year-old Jack, who suffers from brain tumours, fulfil his dream of riding in a luxurious first class cabin on the Caledonian Sleeper train. The team have so far raised £1,267, nearly meeting their £1,300 goal to help Jack achieve his wish.

Pearl's owner, Kelly Burke said: "We love organising events for our pug friends and what better way to give back than by raising money for such a wonderful charity.

"Companies have been so generous in donating prizes for our raffle and the whole dog community has pulled together to raise such a fab amount."

