'Stop vilifying young people' key to tackling violent youth culture

A man who took the bold step of helping to rehabilitate a young person who robbed his cousin at knifepoint has offered a frank insight into the world of youth violence.

Heating engineer Winston Davis released a video of him confronting the teenage boy and urging him to return the stolen bag following the theft in London Colney in July.

Winston tracked down the boy and spoke to him about the alternative options he could pursue other than a life of crime.

He told him: “In life sometimes we do things that we regret and then we want to try make something change after that and what you’re doing, bringing this back, is a big moment.”

He said afterwards: "I didn't report him to the police. The police were already aware of the crime, because when it initially happened people called them and they arrived and brought my nephew home, but after speaking with the boy I realised that he didn't need further punishment, but help.

"We are still in contact, however, at the present moment, he doesn't see that there is any hope for him and is feeling generally disillusioned with the world. He has been in and out of secure units for years, no parents, no education and living in supported accommodation. I'm remaining hopeful that he will want to engage in the many offers there have been to help him at some stage."

Mr Davis, who takes part in many charitable acts supporting local youths, spoke to the Herts Ad about why he got involved and the violent culture surrounding young men in the county.

He said he can established a rapport which parents or teachers may not have: "I don't think it's about insight, but more about building rapport and giving young people respect when communicating with them. When you treat them with respect and communicate with them in a way that they understand, I personally, have always found that I get positive conversations and interactions. In a nutshell, I try to treat others how I would want to be treated.

"After a challenging childhood myself, I have put close to 20 years into developing the ideas and knowledge that I put into practice. I have a degree in Marketing & Psychology, am a qualified NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) practitioner and spent years in personal studying of the mind and behaviour, alongside analytical therapy. So my point is that I'm not advocating people try to tackle suspected criminals themselves without properly assessing the potential risks, which could be serious."

He said at the heart of tackling violent street culture is the concept that prevention is better than cure.

"Central to that is tackling poverty, ensuring that young people are engaged and attain a good education and then that there are intervention programmes and organisations for those that are at risk of finding themselves excluded from school or society. We are seeing more and more cuts to youth services, yet more and more investment into more policing and prisons, with charities like mine (London-based Southside Young Leaders' Academy) left to desperately try and fill the gap with very little funding.

"And clearly, from the mugging of my nephew, these issues are not exclusive to cities like London. That's why I assisted with Herts Young Leaders forming over the last couple of years and they are based in St Albans, again trying to address these issues.

"We also need to stop vilifying these young people, who generally are just traumatised children acting out from things they have experienced or witnessed. They need compassion and empathy, therapy and guidance."

Winston said there are a number of reasons why young people end up together on the streets: "I don't like to use the word gang to describe them, because most of them have come from very troubled homes, where it may not be safe for them to be at home, so they naturally end up not either wanting or not able to be there, so they go and hang around on the streets.

"Other children that are also experiencing this, then also start hanging around and they naturally end up gravitating towards each other. Being together provides them with that sense of belonging, but also of safety and often a shared lived experience of abuse or trauma, even if they don't ever explicitly talk about it. That's why having youth clubs and services are so important, so that these children can be reached and engaged with to try to intervene before they end up committing crime and/or taking drugs and end up in the cycle of offending and imprisonment."

Winston said the police can definitely be part of the solution, but more needs to be done to develop trust between them and young people.

"I know that in St Albans, the police have been working hard to do just that and I have personally been involved in some initiatives around Stop and Search to engage young people with the police. Hopefully, more can be done to build that trust and young people won't feel that the police are 'out to get them' but I think it will take more effort and transparency from the police force from a national level to achieve this."

He dismissed suggestions of a direct link between crime and ethnicity, explaining that the root cause was found in childhood trauma.

"There are strong links between those that commit crime and the number of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) they may have experienced. An ACE could be growing up in poverty, witnessing domestic abuse or drug/alcohol abuse in the home.

"It has been found that if you experienced four or more ACEs in childhood, you are 20 times more likely to end up in prison that if you had experienced none. In certain ethnic groups, where their social demographic profile means that their young people are more likely to experience ACEs, so they are then more likely to end up committing crime."

Winston said young people today are driven by the same things as previous generations: "Wanting to be loved, respected and acknowledged. Wanting to know they are seen and valued. The obvious key difference in the generations coming through now is that technology makes everything so heightened and exaggerated.

"Where once young people would look through magazines, books or TV series for inspiration of how they should look or how they should deal with situations, now they have social media. With social media it is very easy to get pulled into false narratives about how they should look or behave and it only takes a small amount of negative narratives to be shared and glamorised for them to be taken as the new "thing" they are supposed to be doing."

In order to help support young people across all socio-economic groups, he feels systems and services need to relate to them in ways that they understand, employing people who understand them: "Once young people feel heard, valued and trust has been built, once they are presented with information that they feel is relevant to them, they are really receptive to both learning and changing how they think."





