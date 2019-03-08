Indie night fundraiser in St Albans raises nearly £6,000

Jon Prayer presenting the cheque to Cassie Leaver following the St Albans Pioneer Club indie night. Picture: John Prayer Archant

St Albans’ Pioneer Club presented nearly £6,000 to the family of a five-year-old girl with cancer following a charity indie night.

The ‘Common People’ indie night was held at the Pioneer Club in February, and was devised by Jon Prayer to raise funds for Jossie Leaver from Harpenden, the daughter of his close friends Stewart and Cassie.

The event raised £2,319.32 on the night, with ticket sales bringing the total amount up to £5,919.

Jon said: “Everyone had a really good time and it went incredibly well. It was a massive success. We’re going to put on another one - the tickets went on sale and sold out in six days.”

Common People featured a line-up of indie club DJs including Colin Toms, Edmund Hornsby and Rachael Hinton. Alcohol was provided by Farr, Tring and Watling Street Breweries.

The next indie night will be held on Saturday, June 15.

To donate to Jossie go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/solvingkidscancer/jossieleaver