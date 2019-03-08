Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with indecent exposure in Wilko St Albans.

A young girl was shopping with her father at Wilko in The Maltings at 12.55pm yesterday (Sunday, June 2), when she noticed a man staring at her and exposing himself.The man then paid for items at the till and left the store. He walked into the car park and onto Kent Road, before walking off towards Marlborough Road.

Police searched the area but the man was not found. They would like to speak to the person pictured as he may have information which could help the investigation.

PC Lee Hammond, from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This was an understandably unsettling incident for the victim and I want to reassure both the victim and the community that we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

"I would urge anyone with information to email me on lee.hammond@herts.pnn.police.uk or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

"You can also speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/49572/19."