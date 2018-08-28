Advanced search

Increase in deaths during the winter in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:50 18 December 2018

Verulamium Park in St Albans in winter.

Archant

Around 22 per cent more people die in winter than in summer in St Albans, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics found that between December 2016 and March 2017 there were approximately 80 additional winter deaths in St Albans.

This means 22 per cent more people died in the district during winter, compared to the yearly average. This also shows an increase on the previous year when there were only nine per cent more deaths.

Of the 4,210 excess winter deaths across the east of England, 4,010 were people older than 65.

Winter is the most dangerous season for elderly people due to colder temperatures, respiratory diseases and outbreaks of flu.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We know flu is difficult to predict - that’s why this year we have a stronger vaccine for over-65s, and have made more vaccines available than ever before.”

