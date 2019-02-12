Luton Airport sees increase in passengers at the start of 2019

A Wizz Air plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Luton Airport saw a 12.9 per cent increase in passengers in January from the same time last year.

Last month, 1.1 million passengers passed through London Luton Airport, breaking the previous record for January. Popular destinations for winter breaks included Geneva and Lisbon, while Amsterdam and Bucharest proved to be the busiest routes overall.

A newly-upgraded terminal was opened in December 2018, with 3,000 additional seats and 48 new shops and restaurants, doubling the retail and dining area. A second new executive lounge is also due to open later this year.

Luton Airport CEO Alberto Martin said: “January has been an exciting start to 2019, as we continue to welcome more passengers than ever before.

“Our redevelopment has been designed to make journeys more enjoyable and more comfortable, which our passengers are now experiencing.”