Advanced search

St Albans boxing camp helps in fight for good mental health

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 23 October 2019

The Fight For The Kids event at Nuffield Health raised over £6000 for Save the Children. Picture: Kay Shah

The Fight For The Kids event at Nuffield Health raised over £6000 for Save the Children. Picture: Kay Shah

Archant

A St Albans charity boxing camp has had a "life-changing" impact on some of its participants who decided to take on the challenge to improve their mental health.

The Fight For The Kids event run by charity boxing company In The Ring Events trained people to box from scratch over a 10-week camp held at Nuffield Health in Highfield Park Drive.

Boxing coach Kay Shah said: "Four of our boxers suffered from mental health issues. They explained that they received all types of treatment such as medication, counselling and nothing worked, but said that this boxing camp and opportunity to perform in front of a massive crowd has been life changing for them."

For Ritchie Suragh, 18, the course was a great experience. He said: "I signed up for it because I wanted to improve my wellbeing and get away from my anxiety. I also did this for my great grandfather who was a boxer.

"It started to make me feel better straight away when I started to really enjoy the classes. I feel a lot more confident to carry on with my life now and am a lot less anxious.

You may also want to watch:

"I would recommend boxing to anyone who is experiencing mental ill health."

St Albans mum Naomi Hercules-Walker also took part and said: "I was diagnosed with Lupus a few years ago and I used to go to the gym - I saw the poster for this and I thought I would give it a try. It was three days a week and I was encouraged to do running as well as boxing training.

"The four coaches were fantastic and everyone built up great friendships - we all bonded because we all spent so much time together.

"It has definitely taken me out of my comfort zone and I am so glad that I did it.

"I think people who have depression can really benefit from physical activity and it can be hard to get motivated to do that. I am definitely going to carry on boxing until I don't enjoy it anymore - which I can't invisage."

Following their 10 weeks of training, the boxers then got to show off their new skills in front of a crowd on October 12 where over £6,300 was raised for Save the Children UK.

To find out more about the boxing camp contact info@intheringpromotions.co.uk.

Most Read

St Albans corner café calls for customers

Cafe on the Corner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

One person injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Three fire engines and an ambulance were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans this morning. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans corner café calls for customers

Cafe on the Corner. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

Potters Bar RSPCA needs homes for hundreds of horses

Lily, 4, is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA.

One person injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Three fire engines and an ambulance were called to a crash on the M25 near St Albans this morning. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Nine straight victories now for still perfect Colney Heath

Sam Doolan sent Colney Heath on their way to win number nine against Edgware Town. Picture: JIM WHITTAMORE

St Albans boxing camp helps in fight for good mental health

The Fight For The Kids event at Nuffield Health raised over £6000 for Save the Children. Picture: Kay Shah

Verulamians continue to struggle as youthful Wasps put them to the sword

Verulamians' Joe Breeze came off injured against Wasps. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tributes paid to St Albans restaurateur who owned the Black Lion

Former St Albans pub landlord, Ken O'Gorman, has passed away aged 85. Picture: Supplied

International and represenative honours in a busy off-season for St Albans Centurions

St Albans Centurions' Kristian Naylor. Picture: DARRYL BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists