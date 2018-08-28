Advanced search

Last chance to see ‘Imprinted’ art exhibitions at St Albans Museum + Gallery

PUBLISHED: 08:29 29 January 2019

The private view of the Imprinted Exhibitions at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Suman Gujral

The private view of the Imprinted Exhibitions at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Suman Gujral

Two solo art exhibitions exploring time and memory will soon be leaving St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Suman Gujral's work Told/Untold at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Suman GujralSuman Gujral's work Told/Untold at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Suman Gujral

The ‘Imprinted’ exhibitions, which are open until Sunday, are held in neighbouring galleries and showcase the work of artists Jane Glynn and Suman Gujral.

Jane’s exhibition features 12 oil paintings of garden flowers, along with silk pockets of dried flowers, which originated from her family home and which she collected and painted over the course of a year.

Suman’s work uses etching and printing to explore her own experiences of cancer and her mother’s experience of the 1947 Partition in India, showing how significant life events leave an enduring trace, as well as creating ‘Told/Untold’, a piece representing the boatloads of migrants who die trying to reach Europe.

Suman said: “The museum and UHArts who arranged this have been amazing - it’s wonderful that local artists are being promoted.”

