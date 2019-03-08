Advanced search

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:25 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 08 July 2019

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

A refrigerated lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans.

Police were called at 7.37pm on Tuesday, July 2 to reports of noises that were coming from within the trailer of a lorry in Lyon Way.

Thirteen illegal immigrants were found inside. The group were taken to an immigration centre, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also in the lorry, was referred to social services and is currently being looked after.

The lorry was refrigerated to store the goods it was carrying.

