Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 15:25 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 08 July 2019
A refrigerated lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans.
Police were called at 7.37pm on Tuesday, July 2 to reports of noises that were coming from within the trailer of a lorry in Lyon Way.
Thirteen illegal immigrants were found inside. The group were taken to an immigration centre, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old boy, who was also in the lorry, was referred to social services and is currently being looked after.
The lorry was refrigerated to store the goods it was carrying.