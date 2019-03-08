Investigation into possibility of Candian-style bike racks being fitted to Hertfordshire buses

An idea to fix bike racks onto buses and encourage more cycling is being investigated for Hertfordshire.

Harpenden Rural Cllr Annie Brewster has asked Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) to look into the idea after spotting it on holiday in Canada.

She believes it is a good way to encourage people to use their bikes - even if they don't want to cycle for the whole journey.

It only takes a few seconds to slot a bike onto the racks, Cllr Brewster said, highlighting that it may be particularly welcome for cyclists in rural locations.

Cllr Brewster is deputy executive member for public health and prevention at HCC and a member of St Albans City and District Council.

She brought up the idea at a meeting of HCC's public health and prevention cabinet panel on September 18.

However, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the environment at HCC, Cllr Derrick Ashley, said: "In principle we are supportive of bikes on buses which is common practice in other parts of the world but currently regulations are not overly supportive."