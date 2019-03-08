$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Advanced search

Investigation into possibility of Candian-style bike racks being fitted to Hertfordshire buses

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 September 2019

Shoul buses in Hertfordshire have bike racks fixed to them? Pictures: Supplied.

Shoul buses in Hertfordshire have bike racks fixed to them? Pictures: Supplied.

Archant

An idea to fix bike racks onto buses and encourage more cycling is being investigated for Hertfordshire.

Harpenden Rural Cllr Annie Brewster has asked Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) to look into the idea after spotting it on holiday in Canada.

She believes it is a good way to encourage people to use their bikes - even if they don't want to cycle for the whole journey.

You may also want to watch:

It only takes a few seconds to slot a bike onto the racks, Cllr Brewster said, highlighting that it may be particularly welcome for cyclists in rural locations.

Cllr Brewster is deputy executive member for public health and prevention at HCC and a member of St Albans City and District Council.

She brought up the idea at a meeting of HCC's public health and prevention cabinet panel on September 18.

However, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the environment at HCC, Cllr Derrick Ashley, said: "In principle we are supportive of bikes on buses which is common practice in other parts of the world but currently regulations are not overly supportive."

Most Read

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Most Read

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Investigation into possibility of Candian-style bike racks being fitted to Hertfordshire buses

Shoul buses in Hertfordshire have bike racks fixed to them? Pictures: Supplied.

Herts County Council responds to MPs complaints over £469,000 art sale

Hertfordshire County Council's decision to dispose of artwork in its collection has come under fire from a group of MPs. Picture: Archant

WATCH NewsHound: Footage from St Albans school strike climate protest

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Rugby World Cup: Ups, down and player ratings as England beat USA

England's Jonathan Joseph is brought down during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Police put partial closure order on St Albans address due to suspected criminal behaviour

Police put a partial closure order on an address in St Albans. Picture: Cambs Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists