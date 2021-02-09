Beautiful ice formations snapped by photographer

Published: 2:00 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM February 9, 2021

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane. - Credit: David Aburrow

These remarkable images show unusual icicles caused by traffic splashing through a huge puddle, with the water then freezing on adjacent bushes.

They were photographed by Herts Ad reader David Aburrow at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

