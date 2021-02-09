Beautiful ice formations snapped by photographer

These remarkable images show unusual icicles caused by traffic splashing through a huge puddle, with the water then freezing on adjacent bushes.
They were photographed by Herts Ad reader David Aburrow at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.
Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.
- Credit: David Aburrow
Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.
- Credit: David Aburrow
Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.
- Credit: David Aburrow
Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.
- Credit: David Aburrow
