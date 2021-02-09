News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Beautiful ice formations snapped by photographer

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:00 PM February 9, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM February 9, 2021
Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane. - Credit: David Aburrow

These remarkable images show unusual icicles caused by traffic splashing through a huge puddle, with the water then freezing on adjacent bushes.

They were photographed by Herts Ad reader David Aburrow at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane. - Credit: David Aburrow

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane. - Credit: David Aburrow

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane. - Credit: David Aburrow

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane.

Icicles at the junction of Coopers Green Lane and Symondshyde Lane. - Credit: David Aburrow


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sky Studios Elstree

St Albans company to build brand new Sky Studios

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Costa Coffee at Abbey View Retail Park, St Albans

Victim speaks out after St Albans Costa Coffee assault

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Lister Hospital

Coronavirus

Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases...

Charles Thomson

person
Fishpool Street, St Albans. 

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on one of St Albans' most...

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus