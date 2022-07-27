What a scoop! Ice cream flavour renamed to promote Herts 10K

A popular St Albans restaurant has renamed an ice cream flavour 'Run and Raisesome' to encourage people to sign up for this year's Herts 10K.

Verdi's Italian restaurant in Clarence Park will be promoting the flagship fundraising event for Rennie Grove Hospice Care by changing the name of its rum and raisin option.

Verdi's manager Rosey Cheek said: "When the organisers came to us with this idea, we absolutely loved it! With so much negative news out there, we were so happy to be involved with something positive that will make people smile and encourage them to sign up, take part and raise some much-needed funds to support this incredible local charity"

Posters and signage on the ice cream shop in the park and in-store on the menus will alert shoppers to the newly-renamed flavour; while QR codes take them directly to the online sign-up page.

Lawrence Levy, who founded the Herts 10K race in 2006, said: "Clarence Park is a top destination and is absolutely packed all summer long, so we are delighted to have partnered with Verdi's for this brilliant promotion. Whether you are a new or experienced runner, the Herts 10K is a beautiful multi-terrain course through the Hertfordshire countryside that all abilities and ages are sure to love!"

The promotion will run across the summer and there is no purchase necessary to enter the race.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, Herts 10K founder Lawrence Levy and Verdi's manager Rosey Cheek. - Credit: PR4.COM

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove said they are hoping the promotion will raise awareness of the race, which is back in person - having been virtual for the last two years:

"Every penny from the funds raised from the race goes directly towards helping local families affected by life-limiting illness. Since the race started, over 18,000 people have raised more than £1.6 million and when you run, you help patients live well for as long as they can, making every moment matter to the very end."

The Herts 10K 2022 takes place in Harpenden's Rothamsted Park on Sunday October 9 and you can sign up now at herts10k.com