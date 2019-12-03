Advanced search

St Albans Jewish people raise issue of anti-Semitism in hustings

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2019

St Albans Jewish people raised anti-Semitism at hustings. Picture: Hayley Posener

St Albans Jewish people raised anti-Semitism at hustings. Picture: Hayley Posener

Archant

Jewish people from St Albans joined together to ask questions to parliamentary candidates.

The issue of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party topped the agenda at a pre-election hustings, which was jointly arranged for the St Albans Jewish community by two synagogues: St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS) and St Albans United Synagogue.

Labour candidate for the St Albans constituency Rebecca Lury offered her profound apologies for her party's lack of action as well as the lack of support it has offered to the UK's Jewish community.

She called for a zero tolerance approach within her party to all kinds of anti-Semitic attacks, alongside more robust measures to deal with incidents as they occur.

There was applause from the 100-strong audience when Tory candidate Anne Main responded to the same question by declaring that despite claims to the contrary, she considered that Jeremy Corbyn was "absolutely anti-Semitic".

You may also want to watch:

She said that many Labour Party members were disheartened by the attitude of their leaders "with the result that so many good people have left the Labour Party".

In addition to the Tory and Labour candidates, the hustings heard from Liberal Democrat candidate Daisy Cooper, who promised the audience that her party would not hand the keys of Number 10 to Jeremy Corbyn under any circumstances.

Asked how Brexit might benefit the people of St Albans, she said there would be little, if any, benefit.

She said: "All forms of Brexit would leave us poorer, weaker and more vulnerable but we can only stop it if the public give us a mandate to do so."

Anne Main said: "We have a robust economy. We will have a much better ability to trade wherever we want to."

St Albans United chair Elissa Da Costa-Waldman noted that all three of the candidates present were women, a victory, she said, for those who had fought so long and hard for women's suffrage.

This was the third time in four years that the two St Albans congregations joined forces to stage a hustings for the Jewish community.

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Some of Boxmoor's period homes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Jewish people raise issue of anti-Semitism in hustings

St Albans Jewish people raised anti-Semitism at hustings. Picture: Hayley Posener

Wool-d you believe it? #StAlbansPostboxes return for Christmas!

St Albans Postboxes are back for another year with postbox toppers across the city.

WBBL: Oaklands Wolves have to learn how to stop the big guns says Anneke Schlueter

Anneke Schlueter in action for Oaklands Wolves against Leicester Riders. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

WATCH: Candidates go head to head in Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings

Bim Afolami, Sid Cordle, Jane Mainwaring, Sam Collins and Kay Tart at the Hitchin and Harpenden General Election hustings. Picture: Hitchin TV

Herts Ad Sunday League: Mermaid shock Herts Cheetahs in Knockout Cup

Stephen Maitland scores Mermaids' second goal against Herts Cheetahs. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists