Hundreds of pounds stolen from bar in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:51 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 01 March 2019

Do you recognise this man? Police have released this CCTV image following a theft in St Albans' The Snug. Picture: Herts police

Police officers have released CCTV after hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen from a St Albans cocktail bar.

Between 1.20pm and 1.45pm on February 2, criminals got into a staff-only area in The Snug on French Row.

There, they searched through employee’s coats to find a key for the safe - and were successful.

Opening the safe, the criminals stole hundreds of pounds in cash and left.

Investigating PC James McAlister said: “We are keen to identify the person pictured as we believe he may have information that could help progress our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact PC McAlister on james.mcalister@herts.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call the police non-emergency number on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 41/10707/19.

