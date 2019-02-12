Hundreds of pounds stolen from bar in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 15:51 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 01 March 2019
Archant
Police officers have released CCTV after hundreds of pounds in cash was stolen from a St Albans cocktail bar.
Between 1.20pm and 1.45pm on February 2, criminals got into a staff-only area in The Snug on French Row.
There, they searched through employee’s coats to find a key for the safe - and were successful.
Opening the safe, the criminals stole hundreds of pounds in cash and left.
Investigating PC James McAlister said: “We are keen to identify the person pictured as we believe he may have information that could help progress our investigation.”
Anyone with information should contact PC McAlister on james.mcalister@herts.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call the police non-emergency number on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The crime reference is 41/10707/19.