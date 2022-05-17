Fire engines on the scene in How Wood this afternoon (May 17). - Credit: Pearce Bates

A fire broke out at a block of flats above a row of shops in How Wood.

Police and firefighters were called just before 4pm this afternoon (May 17).

Fire-damaged flat in How Wood this afternoon (May 17). - Credit: Pearce Bates

Pictures from the scene show two fire engines on the scene and a fire-damaged property.

A member of Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service told The Herts Advertiser that the fire had begun in the bedroom of the flat, with the inhabitants alerted to it by a fire alarm.

On the scene of a fire at How Wood this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/TnVTOipVtq — Pearce Bates (@Pearce_Bates) May 17, 2022

The residents closed the fire door to the bedroom area, and exited the building with nobody injured as a result of the fire.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 3.43pm today (Tuesday, May 17) by the fire and rescue service who were at the scene of a building fire in How Wood.

Police close the road at How Wood this afternoon (May 17). - Credit: Pearce Bates

“The call was just for awareness with nobody injured and everyone out of the building.

“Officers attended to assist with road closures.”

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines from St Albans, Watford and Hatfield fire stations are dealing with fire in a third floor flat.

"The occupants have been safely accounted for."