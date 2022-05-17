Fire broke out at flats above row of shops in How Wood
- Credit: Pearce Bates
A fire broke out at a block of flats above a row of shops in How Wood.
Police and firefighters were called just before 4pm this afternoon (May 17).
Pictures from the scene show two fire engines on the scene and a fire-damaged property.
A member of Hertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service told The Herts Advertiser that the fire had begun in the bedroom of the flat, with the inhabitants alerted to it by a fire alarm.
The residents closed the fire door to the bedroom area, and exited the building with nobody injured as a result of the fire.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We were called at 3.43pm today (Tuesday, May 17) by the fire and rescue service who were at the scene of a building fire in How Wood.
“The call was just for awareness with nobody injured and everyone out of the building.
“Officers attended to assist with road closures.”
A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four fire engines from St Albans, Watford and Hatfield fire stations are dealing with fire in a third floor flat.
"The occupants have been safely accounted for."